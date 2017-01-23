FOREX-Aussie slumps, U.S. dollar struggles for traction
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data
(Alerts repeated to remove garbled alert sent due to technical error)
ZURICH Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.
The Swiss firm said 2016 profit attributable to equity holders was 543 million Swiss francs ($544.4 million), compared with the average forecast for 600 million francs in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. SGS said it will recommend a dividend of 70 francs per share, compared to a poll estimate for 68.9 francs.
The company also announced a new share buyback programme of up to 250 million francs, adding that further details would be announced "in due time".
($1 = 0.9974 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Miller)
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
LONDON, Jan 25 European shares climbed higher in early trading on Wednesday, with strong updates from companies such as computer peripherals maker Logitech and Spain's Banco Santander boosting the broader equity market.