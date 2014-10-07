BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Biodelivery sciences provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
Oct 7 Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS), an arm of French financial services group Societe Generale, said it had appointed Pascal Jacquemin its country head for Germany and chief executive of SGSS Deutschland KAG.
Jacquemin's appointment came into effect on Sept. 1, SGSS said in a statement.
He replaces Frederic Barroyer, who will handle other responsibilities within the group, SGSS said.
Based in Munich, Jacquemin reports to Bruno Prigent, the global head of SGSS.
Jacquemin has been with SGSS since 1998, most recently as the deputy head of its international department in Paris. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
* Biodelivery sciences provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Tiffany reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results; sales and earnings in line with previous guidance; management provides its outlook for 2017
March 17 Tiffany & Co reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly sales on Friday as strong demand for its high-end jewelry in Japan and China helped offset weak holiday sales in the Americas.