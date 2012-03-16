SINGAPORE, March 16 Singapore Exchange Ltd and the city-state's central bank have signed a pact to speed up the review process for secondary listings in Southeast Asia, joining Malaysia and Thailand.

If companies satisfy the requirements set out in the Expedited Review Framework, the review period of their applications could be shortened to 35 business days, compared to the normal time of up to 16 weeks, SGX and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement on Friday.

SGX aims to be connected with Bursa Malaysia Bhd in June 2012, with the Stock Exchange of Thailand being added to the link two months later once its new trading engine is in place.

The move is part of a wider plan by the 10-country Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to transform itself into a unified trading bloc with free flow of capital by 2015 and promote the region as a unified investment destination.

"The signing of the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) indicates the commitment of ASEAN jurisdictions to work towards integrating our capital market," said Lee Chuan Teck, Assistant Managing Director (Capital Markets Group) at the MAS.

Malaysia and Thailand had signed the MOU.

The framework is available to corporations that are incorporated and whose shares are primarily listed on the main market of an exchange in jurisdictions which are signatories to the MOU. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)