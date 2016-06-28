BRIEF-City Developments to buy Ransomes Wharf site in London to develop £222 mln luxury residential project
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
SINGAPORE, June 28 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Tuesday it has agreed with the Baltic Exchange to extend the period of exclusive negotiations for its bid to buy the Baltic bourse by two months.
SGX has been in exclusive talks to buy London's Baltic Exchange, which has been at the heart of the global shipping industry for centuries, since May 25.
The period for exclusive talks has been extended to Aug. 31 from June 30, SGX said in a statement.
"SGX and the Baltic Exchange have together met with shareholders and much of the stakeholder community over the past weeks to discuss the transaction and have made good progress in consultations," SGX said in a statement. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)
LONDON, Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 ING Groep, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported a better than expected 63 percent jump in fourth-quarter pretax income on Thursday, helped by one-off gains, stable lending margins and a growing customer base.