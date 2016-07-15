SINGAPORE, July 15 Singapore's central bank said
on Friday it took a serious view of the closure of Singapore
Exchange's securities market and would decide on the
regulatory actions after the bourse had submitted its
investigation report.
"We have instructed SGX to address the root cause of the
problem, and to submit a thorough investigation report to MAS,"
the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which regulates SGX, said
in a statement.
MAS will review the investigation findings before deciding
on the appropriate supervisory actions, its spokeswoman said in
an email.
Trading in the Singapore securities market resumed on Friday
after the fourth major interruption on the exchange in two
years, piling pressure on CEO Loh Boon Chye as he tries to
rejuvenate a bourse facing stiff competition in the region.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by David Evans)