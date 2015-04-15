SINGAPORE, April 15 Singapore Exchange
(SGX) is not in the process of establishing a stock
trading link with the Chinese stock market, the bourse operator
said on Wednesday.
There has been speculation that Singapore's stock market
could be linked to that in China, fashioned after the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme to allow cross-border
investment in stock markets.
"SGX is not currently in the process of establishing such a
link but remains open to future collaborations which benefit our
partners and shareholders," the exchange said in a statement.
Shares in SGX closed down half a percent at S$8.59, having
earlier hit S$8.67, their highest in more than four years.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by David Goodman)