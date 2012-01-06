SINGAPORE Jan 6 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said late on Friday it has applied for a court order to force Chinese textile maker China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd to appoint a special auditor.

China Sky on Thursday missed a deadline set by SGX to get a special auditor to investigate transactions involving the Chinese firm, in a rare display of defiance by a listed company in the Southeast Asian city-state.

SGX had directed China Sky in November last year to appoint a special auditor to investigate transactions between the company and its audit committee chairman as well as a failed land acquisition in China, among other issues.

China Sky said such a move was unwarranted and not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. The company also released a string of responses to SGX's reprimand, including email exchanges with the bourse.

SGX subsequently issued China Sky with a final deadline, with the backing of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state's central bank.

"SGX is committed to maintain the integrity of the marketplace and will take all necessary steps and measures to obtain compliance with its listing rules in the best interest of the investing public," the Singapore bourse operator said in a statement.

SGX also wants China Sky to appoint at least two independent directors to replace those who had resigned.

The High Court hearing is scheduled for Jan 16. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by David Cowell)