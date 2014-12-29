Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE Dec 29 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Monday it would upgrade its derivatives trading and clearing platforms to improve risk controls and lower costs for market participants.
The upgraded system, based on technology from Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, will support the growth of its derivatives business, SGX said in a statement. The upgrade is scheduled for completion at the end of 2016.
Hit by lower securities trading volumes, the exchange is relying increasingly on its derivatives business, where revenue was up 4 percent in its fiscal first quarter from a year earlier.
The announcement of the system upgrade comes weeks after the bourse suffered its second technical glitch in two months.
SGX delayed the start of securities market trading on Dec. 3 citing a software issue, and in November, a power supply problem halted trading in the securities and derivatives markets for several hours. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)