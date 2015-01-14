SINGAPORE Jan 14 Singapore Exchange (SGX) and ICAP's EBS will together develop a new range of Asian currency products and services, the two companies said on Wednesday.

EBS, ICAP's electronic foreign-exchange business, and Singapore Exchange expect the products to strengthen liquidity in both the over-the-counter foreign exchange and futures markets in Asia.

Customers will initially be offered access to Singapore Exchange-listed currency derivatives through the EBS platforms, to be cleared by SGX.

So far, SGX has introduced 11 foreign-exchange futures contracts, including the Indian rupee and Chinese yuan, trading more than $26 billion in aggregate notional value since launch, it said in a statement.

Regulatory reforms around the world are trying to push for the trillions of dollars in over-the-counter derivatives to be centrally cleared to try to reduce the level of risk posed to the financial system.

Singapore is the world's third-largest foreign-exchange trading centre behind London and New York. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Goodman)