SINGAPORE Jan 14 Singapore Exchange
(SGX) and ICAP's EBS will together develop a
new range of Asian currency products and services, the two
companies said on Wednesday.
EBS, ICAP's electronic foreign-exchange business, and
Singapore Exchange expect the products to strengthen liquidity
in both the over-the-counter foreign exchange and futures
markets in Asia.
Customers will initially be offered access to Singapore
Exchange-listed currency derivatives through the EBS platforms,
to be cleared by SGX.
So far, SGX has introduced 11 foreign-exchange futures
contracts, including the Indian rupee and Chinese yuan, trading
more than $26 billion in aggregate notional value since launch,
it said in a statement.
Regulatory reforms around the world are trying to push for
the trillions of dollars in over-the-counter derivatives to be
centrally cleared to try to reduce the level of risk posed to
the financial system.
Singapore is the world's third-largest foreign-exchange
trading centre behind London and New York.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Goodman)