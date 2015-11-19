SINGAPORE Nov 19 The Singapore stock exchange and EBS BrokerTec, ICAP plc's electronic foreign exchange and fixed income business, agreed to launch Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) FX block futures on the EBS Market platform, the SGX said on Thursday.

The listed FX block futures will be available on EBS Market in early second quarter 2016 pending regulatory approval, SGX said. Block trades are privately negotiated futures, options or combination transactions executed confidentially off the public market.

The initial offering will include SGX block futures in the Chinese yuan, the Indian rupee, the South Korean won, and the Singapore dollar.

"The agreement announced today will enable market participants to seamlessly access an enhanced liquidity pool for trading Asian spot, NDF and futures instruments via the EBS Market," SGX said in a statement. NDF refers to non-deliverable forward currency contracts.

SGX said its trading volumes have increased across the exchange's 15 listed FX futures contracts, in particular the rupee/dollar and dollar/offshore yuan contracts.

Singapore was the largest foreign exchange trading centre in Asia in 2013, according to Bank for International Settlements.

