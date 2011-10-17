* SGX Q1 net profit S$87.5 mln vs consensus of S$81 mln

* Says market activity may be adversely affected near-term

* SGX shares down by about a quarter so far this year

By Saeed Azhar

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Singapore Exchange Ltd , Asia's no. 2 listed bourse by market value, warned market activity in the near-term could be adversely hit, even as it posted an 18 percent forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit on strong derivative revenues.

SGX is seen as a potential bidder for the London Metal Exchange, which could be its second major attempt to do a cross-border deal. Its $8 billion bid to buy rival ASX was blocked by the Australian government earlier this year.

The Singapore bourse operator is looking at growth opportunities to offset a stagnant securities market, which accounted for about 40 percent of operating revenue in its fiscal first quarter ended September.

CEO Magnus Bocker said the exchange benefited from record derivative volumes and continues to see growing interest for listings.

"However, we remain cautious with uncertain global financial markets and continuing macroeconomic challenges in Europe and the U.S.," he said in a statement.

The market headwind has already hit the pipeline for initial public offerings, delaying English soccer club Manchester United's planned $1 billion listing and Fitness First's $500 million deal in the fourth quarter of 2011.

"We expect weak market conditions to continue to bear down on SGX earnings forecasts and its share price," CLSA analyst Derek Ovington said in a note before the results were released.

SGX said its July-September net profit was S$87.5 million ($69 million), compared with S$74.2 million a year ago. This was above the S$81 million average forecast from five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Investors are closely watching SGX's next move on LME, which could be worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion). SGX has zero debt and had about S$700 million in cash as of June.

Reuters reported last month that SGX was tying up with London's main bourse to make a joint bid for LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals. SGX has so far declined to comment on the deal.

"Boosting commodities derivative trading in Singapore is strategically interesting, but last year's adventures in Australia raise concerns that pricing and shareholder value are not key concerns," Matthew Smith, an analyst at Macquarie, said in a note.

SGX's securities market revenue rose about 1 percent from a year earlier to S$72 million.

Derivatives revenue surged 26 percent to S$43 million as volatile markets saw record volumes for derivative products that track Japanese, Indian and Chinese stocks.

Shares of SGX, which has a market value of $5.2 billion, have fallen about 26 percent so far this year, compared with the 31 percent decline in shares of bigger rival Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd and the 19 percent drop in ASX shares. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) ($1 = 1.266 Singapore Dollars) (Editing by Kevin Lim)