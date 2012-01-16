* Net profit S$65.4 mln; Reuters consensus S$60 mln

* CEO cautious on outlook, says to keep costs under check

* Derivative revenue surprise on the upside

* SGX shares fall 27 pct in 2011, underperform broader market

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Singapore Exchange Ltd , Asia's third-largest listed bourse, reported its lowest profit since March 2009, as weakness in global markets hurt its core securities business, and the bourse operator gave a cautious outlook.

The results were however above market expectations as volatility boosted SGX's derivatives revenue.

SGX was hit by a sharp drop in securities turnover, as investors shunned risk, while fund raising activities in capital markets were curtailed due to Europe's debt crisis.

SGX CEO Magnus Bocker said the company would remain cautious due to global economic challenges and keep costs under control.

SGX reported October-December net profit of S$65.4 million ($50.55 million), compared with S$74.2 million a year ago when the result was partly hit by transaction costs related to its failed bid for Australia's ASX.

The latest profit figure was above the S$60 million average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

This was the lowest profit since March 2009 when it reported a net profit of S$55.3 million.

UBS downgraded SGX to neutral from buy last week and said a rebound would require a meaningful increase in trading volume, something which was unlikely in the near term, it said.

SGX is seen as a potential bidder for the London Metal Exchange, which could be its second major attempt to do a cross-border deal. Its $8 billion bid to buy rival was blocked by the Australian government in early 2011.. SGX did not make any comments about the LME in its results statement.

SGX has been introducing new derivative and financial products to counter the impact of a stagnant securities market, which accounted for 38 percent of operating revenue in the first half of the year, but the new products are yet to gain traction.

Of its derivative revenue, 90 percent still comes from four products, UBS said in its research note. The four products are futures on Japan's Nikkei 225 <0#SSI:>, Taiwan, India's Nifty <0#SIN:> and MSCI Singapore <0#SSG:>.

SGX's securities market revenue fell 34 percent to S$53.2 million in October-December from a year ago, hit by a 37 percent decline in securities daily average trading value to S$1.1 billion.

Derivatives revenue rose 11 percent to S$37.7 million as volatile markets led to a rise in volume for derivative products, partly helped by increased bets on Nikkei options and Chinese futures.

SGX shares ended 2.2 percent lower on Monday.

The Singapore bourse operator has a market value of about $5 billion, slightly below ASX. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is the biggest listed bourse in Asia with a market capitalisation of $17 billion at the close of Friday's session.

SGX's shares fell 27 percent in 2011, underperforming ASX, which dropped almost 19 percent. Shares of the Hong Kong bourse operator fell about 30 percent last year. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)