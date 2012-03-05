SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Monday the daily average value of securities traded on its bourse rose 41 percent in February from the previous month.

An average of S$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) worth of securities were traded every day last month, up 4 percent from a year earlier, SGX said. However, it added that turnover of exchange traded funds declined 17 percent to S$518 million from a year earlier.

Trading in the derivatives and commodities markets also grew in February. Daily average volume for derivatives was up 22 percent at 323,058 contracts compared to January and 8 percent higher year-on-year. The volume of OTC commodity contracts cleared was flat at 24,659 contracts from a month earlier and 58 percent higher year-on-year.

($1 = 1.2511 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)