SINGAPORE Feb 16 Singapore Exchange Ltd
kicked off a public consultation on Thursday to allow
companies to list with dual-class share structures.
SGX, which has seen a slump in initial public offers (IPOs)
in recent years, said the two-month long public consultation
will look into admission criteria and safeguards against
possible risks.
"If we collectively do this right... (dual-class share
structures) could radically change the business landscape,
create jobs and transform our economy," SGX head of equities and
fixed income Chew Sutat told a news conference.
($1 = 1.4190 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)