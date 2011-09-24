SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Singapore Exchange
said on Saturday it would not comment on media reports and
market speculation that it may bid for London Metal Exchange,
the world's top market for industrial metals.
LME said on Friday it was considering a sale after being
approached about deals, but did not identify its suitors.
"We do not comment on media reports nor speculation," a
spokeswoman for SGX said in an email.
SGX CEO Magnus Bocker, whose nearly $8 billion takeover of
market operator ASX Ltd was blocked by the Australian
government earlier this year, said recently he wants to focus on
organic growth.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing y Sugita Katyal)