SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Singapore Exchange said on Saturday it would not comment on media reports and market speculation that it may bid for London Metal Exchange, the world's top market for industrial metals.

LME said on Friday it was considering a sale after being approached about deals, but did not identify its suitors.

"We do not comment on media reports nor speculation," a spokeswoman for SGX said in an email.

SGX CEO Magnus Bocker, whose nearly $8 billion takeover of market operator ASX Ltd was blocked by the Australian government earlier this year, said recently he wants to focus on organic growth. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing y Sugita Katyal)