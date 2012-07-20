BRIEF-Russia's Lukoil says added 0.7 bln brls barrels of oil equivalent to proved reserves in 2016
Feb 13 Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil said on Monday:
SINGAPORE, July 20 The Singapore Exchange said on Friday it was not discussing a possible merger with London Stock Exchange, contrary to a report in a British newspaper.
"SGX has not engaged in talks with the LSE on a potential merger," the Singapore bourse operator said in a statement. "However, we are open to collaborations and partnerships which may benefit our shareholders and the company."
Britain's Daily Telegraph had reported the two bourses, which have worked closely together on a number of projects, were discussing a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.3 billion) merger amid a flurry of tie-ups between global stock exchanges.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)
Feb 13 Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil said on Monday:
* Nemaska lithium achieves phase 1 plant milestone and triggers $3m installment payment from Johnson Matthey Battery Materials
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)