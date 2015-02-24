SINGAPORE Feb 24 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said its Chief Executive Officer Magnus Bocker would leave in June, as he was not seeking an extension of his appointment beyond his current contract.

He has been the CEO of SGX since 1 December 2009.

The board is moving forward with its CEO succession plan and is assessing internal and external candidates on a short list, the bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.

The board has hire the executive search and leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart look for a new CEO.

Speculation mounted late last year that Bocker, 53, may not have his contract renewed when it expires this June, after two technical glitches in less than a month caused stock trading to be halted.

(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)