SINGAPORE Feb 24 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
said its Chief Executive Officer Magnus Bocker would
leave in June, as he was not seeking an extension of his
appointment beyond his current contract.
He has been the CEO of SGX since 1 December 2009.
The board is moving forward with its CEO succession plan and
is assessing internal and external candidates on a short list,
the bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.
The board has hire the executive search and leadership
advisory firm Spencer Stuart look for a new CEO.
Speculation mounted late last year that Bocker, 53, may not
have his contract renewed when it expires this June, after two
technical glitches in less than a month caused stock trading to
be halted.
