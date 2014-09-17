SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
plans to introduce a minimum trading price requirement
as part of changes aimed at curbing excessive speculation on
penny stocks listed on the bourse.
SGX in a statement on Wednesday set a minimum trading price
of 20 Singapore cents for stocks on the main board, effective
from March 2016.
Companies whose share prices trade below 20 Singapore cents
will be given 12 months to reach the threshold. Failure to do so
would see the stock put on a watch-list for up to 36 months
before being delisted.
The minimum price requirement is part of a plan announced in
February by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and SGX, which
involves new collateral rules, short-selling reporting and the
establishment of an independent listing committee.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)