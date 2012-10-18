SINGAPORE Oct 18 Singapore Exchange Ltd , Asia's second-largest bourse operator by market capitalisation, reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly net profit as stock market volumes fell due to global economic uncertainties.

Net profit was S$74.3 million ($62 million) in July-September, below the S$87.5 million earned a year earlier, SGX said on Thursday. That lagged the S$79 million average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

SGX said daily average traded value fell to S$1.3 billion in the bourse's first quarter from S$1.6 billion a year earlier but r o se from S$1.1 billion in the April-June quarter.

Securities market turnover has picked up quarter-on-quarter, helped by hefty trading in Fraser and Neave, which is facing a takeover bid from Thai Beverage and its affiliated group.

Magnus Bocker, SGX's chief executive, said the initial public offering and bond issuance pipelines remain healthy after the bourse saw 10 new IPOs and 111 bond issues in its first quarter.

Shares of SGX have gained about 12 percent so far in 2012, beating Hong Kong's HKEx, Asia's largest bourse operator, whose shares have fallen about 2.2 percent.

Australia's ASX, the region's No.3 bourse by market capitalisation, fell about 1 percent in the same period.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times index has risen about 16 percent so far this year. ($1 = 1.2163 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by John O'Callaghan)