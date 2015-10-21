SINGAPORE Oct 21 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) reported its highest quarterly net profit in about seven years, boosted by a strong performance in the fast-growing derivatives business.

In a statement on Wednesday, SGX said the results reflect increased activities from the recent volatility in global markets. However, sustained volatility with persistent weak market sentiment may pose challenges in the coming quarters, it said.

Loh Boon Chye, who joined as CEO in July, said improving the liquidity in the securities market, diversifying the business and maintaining cost discipline were SGX's priorities.

SGX's net profit for the quarter ending September rose to S$99.3 million ($71 million) from S$77.6 million in the year-ago period. Derivatives revenue rose 69 percent to S$90.9 million, making up 41 percent of total revenue of S$219.6 million.

SGX said revenue from derivatives in equities and commodities grew 67 percent to S$67.1 million on the back of an 82 percent increase in volume growth, driven primarily by the strong performance of the China A50 Index futures. ($1 = 1.3928 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)