BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures names new chairman
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
SINGAPORE, April 20 Singapore Exchange Ltd posted a 7 percent drop in January-March net profit while revenue slipped 2 percent, dragged by a weak performance in its derivatives business.
"In the past quarter, we saw continued momentum in the equities market following the U.S. Presidential Election, with increased participation seen from both retail and institutional customers," Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Thursday.
Loh said that although sentiment had improved, positive outcomes on U.S. economic policies will be important to sustain trading activities.
SGX, a global centre for business trusts and real estate investment trusts, reported a net profit of S$83.1 million ($59.5 million) versus S$89.2 million a year ago. Operating revenue fell to S$202.7 million. Derivatives revenue declined 9 percent to S$75.2 million.
The exchange has kicked off a public consultation as it decides whether to introduce dual-class share structures, a move that is expected to help it broaden its appeal to tech and other new economy companies. ($1 = 1.3961 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: