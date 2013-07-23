SINGAPORE, July 23 Singapore Exchange Ltd reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a record year for its derivatives business.

In a statement after trading hours on Tuesday, SGX reported its best annual performance since 2008, although its numbers still came in just shy of expectations.

Net profit was S$87.6 million ($69.08 million) in the April to June quarter, up from the S$61.1 million posted a year ago. That missed the S$92 million average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

"Looking forward, the need for capital raising and risk management remains robust in Asia despite uncertain global economic conditions," the exchange said in its statement.

The bourse's derivatives business saw traded volumes rise 32 percent compared to a year earlier, with a record 100.6 million contracts traded during the financial year as a whole.

The exchange added that it plans to retain its quarterly base dividend policy of four cents per share

Shares in SGX, currently Asia's second largest listed bourse by market value, are up 7 percent so far this year, outperforming rival Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing which is down more 7 percent.

Australia's ASX Ltd, the region's third biggest listed exchange, is up 13 percent. ($1 = 1.2609 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)