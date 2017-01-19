BRIEF-Samsung Card to pay annual dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
SINGAPORE Jan 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd reported a 5 percent increase in October-December net profit, helped by a pickup in trading activity but highlighted challenges from slowing Asian economies.
The exchange posted a second-quarter net profit of S$88.3 million ($61.9 million) compared with the S$85.9 million average estimated by four analysts and S$83.7 million reported a year ago. Total revenue edged up 3 percent to S$199.6 million.
"Our results this past quarter reflect higher levels of market activities compared to a year ago as the conclusion of the U.S. Presidential Election and clarity on interest rates environment brought participants back to the market," Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Thursday.
SGX has taken many steps to shore up market liquidity and also strengthened its regulatory framework after a penny-stocks crash in 2013 battered investor confidence, but faces a tough task to improve equities trading volume. ($1 = 1.4260 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Jan 24 A team of managers from fixed income hedge fund Structured Portfolio Managers are starting a new firm called Nara Capital Partners, co-founder Charles Smart said.
ALMATY, Jan 24 Talks on a merger and acquisition deal between Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders Halyk Bank and Kazkommertsbank (KKB) are not subject to any timeframe, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.