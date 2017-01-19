SINGAPORE Jan 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd reported a 5 percent increase in October-December net profit, helped by a pickup in trading activity but highlighted challenges from slowing Asian economies.

The exchange posted a second-quarter net profit of S$88.3 million ($61.9 million) compared with the S$85.9 million average estimated by four analysts and S$83.7 million reported a year ago. Total revenue edged up 3 percent to S$199.6 million.

"Our results this past quarter reflect higher levels of market activities compared to a year ago as the conclusion of the U.S. Presidential Election and clarity on interest rates environment brought participants back to the market," Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Thursday.

SGX has taken many steps to shore up market liquidity and also strengthened its regulatory framework after a penny-stocks crash in 2013 battered investor confidence, but faces a tough task to improve equities trading volume. ($1 = 1.4260 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)