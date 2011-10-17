SINGAPORE Oct 17 Singapore Exchange Ltd , Asia's second-largest listed bourse by market value, reported an 18 percent rise in net profit as derivatives revenue soared, beating forecasts.

SGX, however, warned that market activity in the near term could be adversely affected by the prevailing uncertainty and challenging global macroeconomic outlook.

SGX said its July-September net profit was S$87.5 million ($69 million), compared with S$74.2 million a year ago. This was above the S$81 million average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

SGX is seen as a potential bidder for the London Metal Exchange, which could be its second major attempt to do a cross-border deal. Its $8 billion bid to buy rival ASX was blocked by the Australian government earlier this year. .

SGX has declined to comment on the bid for LME. ($1 = 1.266 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)