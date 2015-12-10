* SGX acquires new regulatory powers in October
* Bourse looking to restore investor confidence
* Filings show 40 pct of SGX queries made to China firms in
2015
By Rujun Shen and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Chinese companies on the
Singapore Exchange (SGX) are facing extra scrutiny
from the bourse as its new management attempts to improve
corporate governance that could help boost flagging volumes and
revive listings.
With the mid-year appointments of a new CEO and a former
white-collar crime police chief as its top regulatory officer,
and armed with enhanced regulatory powers since October, SGX is
focusing on so-called 'S-chips' for problems such as
questionable accounting and inadequate disclosures, and has
vowed to whip them into shape.
A review by Reuters of regulatory filings showed that more
than 40 percent of SGX's queries so far in 2015 were directed at
Chinese companies, even though they only make up 16 percent of
the 771 firms listed on the exchange.
The focus on governance reflects SGX's attempt to bolster
its reputation as a tough front-line regulator amid an outcry by
investors suffering from the blowup of some S-chips. The move
could help the exchange, whose revenue from the securities
business has fallen for two straight years.
"The real issue for SGX, and the investing community here,
is the very negative sentiment around S-chips. If SGX wants to
attract more (good quality) listings from China, it needs to
address this perception," said David Smith, head of corporate
governance at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia, which owns SGX
shares.
SGX's reputation took a hit after several Chinese companies
were embroiled in accounting scandals in 2008 and 2011. A group
of non-Chinese companies suffered a market crash in 2013 that
wiped out billions of dollars of market capitalisation within
days, further dampening trading interest on the market.
As a result, Southeast Asia's biggest bourse has seen daily
average trading value in the 2015 financial year that ended on
June 30 fall to its lowest since 2006.
SGX attracted just one listing on its main board for
calendar year 2015. The $322 million raised through initial
public offerings in Singapore so far this year is just 1.5
percent of what Hong Kong has raised in the same period, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
NEW PRIORITY
New CEO Loh Boon Chye and regulatory officer Tan Boon Gin
have made cleaning up the house a priority.
Tan detailed puzzling accounting in some S-chips in a column
posted last month, a highly unusual move aimed at signalling the
SGX's focus on quality of accounts of listed companies. (bit.ly/1Q08Nhk)
"We are highlighting a trend we have observed based on
publicly disclosed information," Tan told Reuters in an email.
"Enforcement powers under SGX's rules were recently
strengthened. These enforcement powers will be used where
necessary," he said.
The SGX has taken disciplinary actions, including
reprimands, fines and warnings, against eight companies or
individuals in 2015, making this year the busiest for regulatory
action since 2011.
"I've never seen so much focus on regulatory initiatives and
action over such a short period," said Mak Yuen Teen, associate
professor at the National University of Singapore.
"Hopefully SGX is realising that investor protection must be
the first consideration in building any strong capital market."
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Editing by
Lisa Jucca and Muralikumar Anantharaman)