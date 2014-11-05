(Updates with details of cause of disruption, SGX comment)
SINGAPORE Nov 5 A major power failure caused a
suspension of trading in stocks and derivatives on the Singapore
Exchange (SGX) for several hours on Wednesday.
The exchange said the problem was due to multiple power
supply issues affecting market participants' connectivity. "The
outage did not arise from a cyber-attack," it said.
"We are currently investigating the root cause for the
disruption," Tim Utama, Chief Operations and Technology Officer
of SGX, said in a statement.
Brokers said they lost connection to the exchange just after
1415 local time (0615 GMT), with trading formally halted half an
hour later.
The securities and derivatives markets were halted at 1451
Singapore time (0651 GMT), and the connection between SGX
members and the two markets was unavailable, the exchange said.
The securities market eventually reopened at 1715 local
time, 15 minutes after the normal market close, for 30 minutes
trading. The derivatives market resumed trading at 1900 local
time.
In April, trading on SGX's derivatives market was suspended
for more than three hours due to technical problems.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Rachel Armstrong. Editing by Jane
Merriman)