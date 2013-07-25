SINGAPORE, July 25 Yangzijiang Shipbuiding
Holdings Ltd will be the first stock on the Singapore
Exchange to be traded in both Singapore dollar and yuan, as
Singapore pushes for bigger share in offshore yuan market.
Trading will begin from August 5, the company said in a
statement.
Giving equity investors the option of trading
yuan-denominated stocks marks another incremental step in
developing the offshore yuan market in Singapore, though retail
investor appetite for such stocks has been so far been lukewarm.
Beijing wants to expand the usage of the yuan offshore, but
company treasurers want to be sure they have adequate options
for investing their offshore yuan holdings before committing,
which means having both adequate liquidity and a diversity of
asset classes to choose from, including bonds, equities and
derivatives.
Most of the offshore yuan action has taken place in Hong
Kong, where China promotes wider use of its currency, officially
called the renminbi.
Earlier this month, China said it will extend its Renminbi
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) pilot
programme, which allows overseas investors to invest in Chinese
securities using offshore yuan, will be expanded to London,
Singapore, Taiwan and other locations.
Equity issuance in offshore yuan markets has been scarce.
Yuan-denominated stocks listed in Hong Kong have drawn a
lukewarm response from investors, who prefer higher-yielding Dim
Sum bonds, or yuan-priced bonds also issued in Hong Kong.
The two yuan-denominated stocks in Hong Kong -- Hui Xian
Real Estate Investment Trust and Hopewell Highway
Infrastructure Ltd -- are below their listing prices.
