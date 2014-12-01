Dec 1 Shanghai Belling Corp

* Says Hong Kong unit to sell 64.01 million shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd to Sino-Alliance International Ltd for 712.08 million yuan (115.76 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pFuHum

