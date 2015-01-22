Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 22 Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit with registered capital at 200 million yuan ($32.22 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/15dt0e4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order