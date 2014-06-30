BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
June 30 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 500 million yuan ($80.56 million)to set up a fund with partners aimed at property-related investments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nVHnpK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2062 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.