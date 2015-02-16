UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 68.1 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($192.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Fhkmej
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.