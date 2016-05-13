UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says it signs MoU with six partners to jointly set up a united pharmaceutical platform to share resources and cut off cost
* Says company plans to invest 118.8 million yuan in the project, holding 23.8 percent interest
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RXaomV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources