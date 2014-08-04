UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise 518 million yuan ($83.85 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 5
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1lrUPBx; bit.ly/1zN06fm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1780 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources