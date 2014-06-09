June 9 Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network Intermediary Group Co Ltd

* Says gets approval from National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors to issue 600 million yuan ($96.16 million) medium-term notes

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qyx89v

