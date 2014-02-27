BRIEF-Yamano Holdings to sell sports business and related assets to RIZAP
* Says it plans to sell sports products sale business and related properties to a Tokyo-based firm RIZAP, on May 23
Feb 27 Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd
* Says 2013 preliminary net profit down 44.1 percent y/y at 3.59 billion yuan ($586.14 million)
* Says profit down as economic slowdown and weak demand led to decrease in coal prices
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cex27v
($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan)
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue 12.4 million euros versus 4.1 million euros a year ago
* FY operating profit is 18.0 million euros ($19.1 million) versus 15.1 million euros a year ago