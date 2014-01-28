SHANGHAI Jan 28 Shares of Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd unofficially closed up 12.5 percent in their debut on Wednesday in the biggest listing in China since initial public offerings resumed a month ago.

The shares had earlier risen by their by daily limit of 44 percent.

Shaanxi Coal unofficially closed at 4.50 yuan, up from its IPO price of 4 yuan. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)