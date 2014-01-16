* Regulator to begin inspections of IPO pricing behaviour
* Offering will still be biggest mainland China IPO since
2012
* Neway Valve to debut on Shanghai market on Friday
(Adds UBS China CEO quotes, detail)
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Jan 15 Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd
has cut its IPO target by more than half to $660 million, as
regulatory pressure mounts on listing companies to ensure
unrealistic valuations do not mar the resumption of initial
public offerings in China.
Chinese authorities have only just lifted a year-long ban on
IPOs but concerns about a return to overpricing appear to have
convinced authorities to step in to restore credibility to the
market.
Following an announcement on Sunday that it would increase
supervision of IPOs, the China Securities Regulatory Commission
said Wednesday it has begun inspections of IPO pricing behavior,
targeting 13 underwriters and 44 institutional investors.
Since then, at least six companies have postponed their IPOs
and a raft of companies have sold shares at valuations much
lower than peers.
The IPO by Shaanxi Coal, which will become China's
third-largest listed coal miner by volume, is the biggest
offering that appears to have been affected by the increased
oversight, and even in its reduced form remains the largest
mainland IPO for 2014 so far.
The new IPO target of up to 4 billion yuan compares with a
statement in its prospectus issued this month that it wanted to
use its IPO proceeds to fund 9.8 billion yuan of projects -
phrasing by Chinese companies that is generally interpreted as
an IPO goal. Shaanxi Coal could not be reached for comment on
its scaled back fund raising plans.
The CSRC had said it would take a more hands-off approach on
IPOs and the latest move will be a painful one for issuers and
underwriters, but market players say it is a necessary step in
developing the country's capital market.
"In the near term, this may lead to some reduction to fees
for securities firms, but in the long run this is a good
direction," David Li, the China head of UBS, one of the top
foreign underwriting firms for mainland IPOs, told Reuters this
week.
"It is positive for market players such as underwriters as
long as it is clear that the regulatory framework is getting
increasingly market driven in the long run. Since China is an
emerging market, a bit of patience is sometimes required."
The CRSC's inspections will be long-term and will focus not
only on the pricing but also on the procedure in which it is
set, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing
unidentified sources.
A number of issuers and underwriters are urgently preparing
documents on their meetings with institutional investors to be
submitted to the regulator, which will be looking for any
evidence of improper information disclosures, the report said.
More than 700 firms are looking to list in mainland China
this year and PwC estimated in early January that Chinese
companies could raise 250 billion yuan ($41 billion) from
listings in Shenzhen and Shanghai this year.
DOWNSIZED DEAL
Shaanxi Coal, a state-owned giant based in China's coal-rich
northern province of the same name, said its IPO price was
valued at a price to earnings ratio of 6.23 times its 2012
profit on a diluted basis. That compares with an average of
10.31 times for mining firms listed on the Shanghai stock
exchange.
While its current fund raising plans pale by comparison with
its original hopes in 2011 to raise as much as 17.2 billion
yuan, the shares are still expected to meet with strong demand.
"I think investors will give it a warm welcome because it is
a large company," said a Shanghai-based industry analyst who
declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak
to the media.
"I don't think (the valuation) is the primary factor that
will impact demand for shares. Most importantly, it's a leading
firm."
The company has said proceeds from the deal will be used to
boost its coal reserves, increase production and construct coal
transport facilities. The firm will also use the funds to
replenish its working capital.
The results of subscriptions will be announced on Jan. 20.
Before that, investors will get the first-hand look of
appetite for new shares in the secondary market when Neway Valve
(Suzhou) Co Ltd, a major industrial valve maker, debuts on the
Shanghai stock exchange on Friday.
The company raised 1.46 billion yuan after selling 82.5
million shares at 17.66 yuan each, equivalent to 46.47 times its
2012 profit and more than double the average price to earnings
ratio of 21.25 for manufacturers listed on the Shanghai
exchange.
China Securities, CICC and BOC International are the
underwriters for the Shaanxi Coal IPO.
Shaanxi Coal will trade under the ticker, while
Neway will trade under the ticker.
($1 = 6.0460 Chinese yuan)
