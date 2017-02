SHANGHAI Aug 26 China's Shaanxi Coal Industry plans to raise up to 17.3 billion yuan ($2,7 billion) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, the company said in a draft prospectus posted on the website of the securities regulator.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would review Shaanxi Coal's IPO application on Aug. 29.

If the IPO takes place, Shaanxi Coal will be the third-largest publicly traded coal miner in China -- the world's biggest coal-producing country. ($1 = 6.390 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)