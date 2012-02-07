LONDON Feb 7 The shadow banking system
makes up 25 to 30 percent of the total financial system,
according to the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a regulatory
task force for the world's group of top 20 economies (G20).
This largely unregulated sector was worth about $60 trillion
in 2010, having grown from an estimated $27 trillion in 2002,
according to the FSB. While the sector's assets declined during
the global financial crisis, they have since returned to their
pre-crisis peak.
There are concerns that more business may move into the
shadow banking system as regulators seek to bolster the
financial system by making bank rules stricter.
Below are some questions and answers about shadow banking.
WHAT IS SHADOW BANKING?
The shadow banking system is made up of financial entities
which have the same functions as traditional banks but which are
subject to little, if any, regulation.
Like traditional banks, shadow banks provide credit and
liquidity but, unlike their traditional counterparts, they do
not have access to central bank funding or safety nets like
deposit insurance.
Shadow banking includes money market funds, private equity
funds, hedge funds, securitisation, securities lenders, and
structured investment vehicles. Broad definitions also include
investment banks and mortgage brokers.
HOW DO SHADOW BANKS WORK?
Unlike traditional banks, shadow banks do not take deposits.
Instead, they rely on short-term funding provided either by
asset-backed commercial paper or by the repo market, in which
borrowers offer collateral as security against a cash loan and
then sell the security to a lender and agree to repurchase it at
an agreed time in the future for an agreed price.
Shadow banks, which are often based in tax havens, invest in
long-term loans like mortgages, providing credit across the
financial system by matching investors and borrowers
individually or by becoming part of a chain involving numerous
entities, some of which may be mainstream banks.
WHAT ARE THE PROS OF SHADOW BANKING?
The shadow banking system offers credit and also provides
liquidity and funding in addition to that provided by the
mainstream banking system.
Given the specialised nature of some shadow banks, they can
often provide credit more cost-efficiently than traditional
banks.
The shadow banking system is very important for the economy
because it provides funding to traditional banks and without
this funding, traditional banks would not lend money, which
would then slow growth in the wider economy.
Shadow banking institutions like hedge funds often take on
risks that mainstream banks are either unwilling or not allowed
to take. This means shadow banks can provide credit to people or
entities who might not otherwise have such access.
WHAT ARE THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH SHADOW BANKING?
As shadow banks do not take deposits, they are subject to
less regulation than traditional banks. They can therefore
increase the rewards they get from investments by leveraging up
much more than their mainstream counterparts and this can lead
to risks mounting in the financial system.
Unregulated shadow institutions can be used to circumvent
the strictly regulated mainstream banking system and therefore
avoid rules designed to prevent financial crises.
Shadow banks can also cause a buildup of systemic risk
indirectly because they are interrelated with the traditional
banking system via credit intermediation chains, meaning that
problems in this unregulated system can easily spread to the
traditional banking system.
As shadow banks use a lot of short-term deposit-like funding
but do not have deposit insurance like mainstream banks, a loss
of confidence can lead to "runs" on these unregulated
institutions. Economist Paul Krugman said a run on shadow banks
was "the core of what happened" to bring about the global
financial crisis of the late 2000s.
Shadow banks' collateralised funding is also considered a
risk because it can lead to high levels of financial leverage.
By transforming the maturity of credit -- such as from
long-term to short term -- shadow banks fuelled real estate
bubbles in the mid 2000s that helped cause the global financial
crisis when they burst.
IS THE SHADOW BANKING SYSTEM REGULATED AT ALL?
In the United States the Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010,
made provisions which go some way towards regulating the shadow
banking system by stipulating that the Federal Reserve would
have the power to regulate all institutions of systemic
importance, for example.
Other provisions include registration requirements for hedge
funds which have assets totalling more than $150 million and a
requirement for the bulk of over-the-counter derivatives trades
to go through exchanges and clearing houses.
When Mark Carney was appointed chairman of the FSB in
November, he said the global watchdog might introduce direct
regulation of the shadow banking system to tackle the risks
moving into this unregulated sector from the heavily supervised
mainstream banking sector.
He said regulating the shadow banking industry would be a
top priority for the board in the coming months and signalled
that the FSB was likely to implement hard rules for activities
like securitisation and money market funds, and use registration
requirements to ensure more transparency in others.
The recommendations for G20 leaders on regulating shadow
banks are due to be finalised by the end of 2012.
The United States and the European Union are already
approving rules to increase regulation of areas like
securitisation and money market funds.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Giles Elgood)