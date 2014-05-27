(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
May 27 I've got an Amazon habit. Like many of my
other habits - coffee drinking, newspaper reading, excessive
profanity - it's one that I've cultivated and refined over the
years, ever since I made my first purchase on June 24, 1996, for
a new copy of Dan Wakefield's "New York in the Fifties."
In the beginning, I used Amazon primarily as a gift-delivery
service. Later, I became the primary recipient of my purchases.
Later still, I started "subscribing" to stuff my family
regularly consumed, and after that I purchased an Amazon Prime
membership, that amalgam of "free" movie streaming, speedy and
cheap delivery of purchases, and more, including many purchases
of audio books from the company's Audible subsidiary. I
purchased Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite, which now anchors a drawer
filled with orphaned devices and chargers. But I've resisted an
Amazon.com Rewards Visa Card from Chase. You've got to draw the
line somewhere.
One would think with that many hooks into me, I'd be more an
Amazon slave than a customer. But that's not so. Thanks to the
company's recent non-response to criticism that it's abusing its
market power - a silence that's consistent with Amazon's we'll
only-talk-if-we-want-to-promote-something media policy - I've
made the easy decision to turn my back on the world's biggest
store.
The dispute appears to be over pricing, with big-five
publisher Hachette refusing to accept Amazon's terms on e-books,
although nobody can be sure because Hachette has been evasive
about the exact cause of the dispute, and Amazon has so far
refused to discuss it with the press or anybody else. What's
transparent is that Amazon has slowed delivery of popular
Hachette titles, including works by Malcolm Gladwell, Alexie
Sherman, J.D. Salinger, and many others, and on a separate front
is refusing pre-orders on many soon-to-be published Hachette
books, such as J.K. Rowling's next effort.
Ordinarily I'd ignore this scrimmage between two capitalist
antagonists and go find something random on Amazon to buy while
drinking a strong cup of joe, reading my newspaper, and swearing
randomly. But Amazon's silence has made me madder than an
anaconda stuffed into a black garden hose and left to cook in
the Arizona sun, to paraphrase Ed Anger of Weekly World News.
If Amazon thinks I don't care about its silence, it's wrong.
I take it personally that the company doesn't think it owes me
even a half-baked explanation for why I can't buy some books
from it.
Unlike other dedicated readers, I hold nothing against
Amazon for changing the book business, helping to drive many
retailers under and accruing power over publishers. The customer
has been the benefactor here, with Amazon creating a reader's
paradise of cheap new and used books that it delivers quickly.
The company's customer service department has always decided
disputes in my favor and done so promptly, and its return
policies are uniformly good.
But while Amazon may have captured my wallet, its recent
behavior has convinced me to take my business elsewhere. As long
as the company's high-pressured negotiating tactics served my
interests - lower prices, expansive selection, superb service -
I was on board. But the company has erred in this dispute. It
would have been okay with me if it had hard-balled the publisher
by refusing to discount its books or even insisted on selling
them at a premium. In that case, I could do what I usually do -
make individual decisions about where to buy stuff based on
price and availability.
But by essentially banishing many Hachette titles from its
stock, Amazon, which ordinarily puts its customers first, has
put them last, telling them they can't buy certain titles from
it for any price.
If Amazon prevails in this clash, will it put me and my
material needs last whenever a supplier resists its will? I
don't know for sure, but I can guess. It could be that Amazon
holds the unassailable high moral ground in the dispute and I
should be yelling at Hachette instead, and if that turns out to
be the case, I will amend these contentious words.
Until Amazon addresses the currently unpleasantness, I'm
deleting my "Wish List" and canceling my food subscription. (I
paid in advance for Prime. You won't hold it against me if I
still stream free programs until my account comes up for renewal
later this year and I bail, will you?) There are other places to
buy books, Luna Bars, computers, lawn mowers, fashion
accessories, music, lady bugs, uranium ore, Roswell UFO soil,
fake poop, and more.
Like the woman profiled in the New York Times last week,
Amazon's conduct has made me a little embarrassed to be its
customer. Amazon doesn't owe me access to Hachette titles, and I
don't owe Amazon my business. So I'm stuffing my 1-click button
into my drawer of abandoned devices and chargers and won't
reclaim it until Amazon makes this thing right.
(Jack Shafer)