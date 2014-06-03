(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
June 3 The Army has no immediate plans to punish
Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl for leaving his post in Afghanistan,
Secretary of the Army John McHugh said in a statement on
Tuesday, putting Bergdahl's medical and psychological needs
first. Bergdahl, a Taliban prisoner for the past five years, was
swapped over the weekend for five Talban heavyweights imprisoned
at the Guantánamo Bay detention camp.
That doesn't mean Bergdahl is off the hook. Already, the
28-year-old soldier has been called a traitor by members of his
platoon in the pages of the New York Daily News and on CNN.
Members of his unit have blamed him in the New York Times for
the deaths of other troopers sent out to rescue him, although
the newspaper heavily discounts those claims. James Rosen has
even published on FoxNews.com a piece sourced anonymously to the
Defense Department speculating that Bergdahl was an "active
collaborator with the enemy."
So instead of facing an Army court-martial for allegedly
deserting his post on June 30, 2009, Bergdahl finds himself
facing a brisk public court-martial in the press. This
trial-by-sourcing will only accelerate as the press explores
military records and interviews Bergdahl's troop-mates looking
for the evidence.
The press has every right, of course, to investigate the
story and air its findings. Hell, it has a responsibility to
cover Bergdahl's alleged desertion and its fallout. But whatever
Bergdahl's alleged transgressions, his guilt or innocence should
be determined by the military, not the media.
Bergdahl also deserves something better than being treated
as a political pawn by the Republicans who have brought the full
weight of their tongues down on President Barack Obama. Senior
Republicans have cited the president's failure to give Congress
the 30-day notice required by law before transferring Gitmo
prisoners, objecting to the lopsided terms of the exchange. They
are calling for congressional hearings to investigate the deal.
"Republican strategists" have even worked as go-betweens,
pairing former members of Bergdahl's platoon with Times
reporters (which the paper acknowledges in its reporting).
Again, the Republicans have every right to make Obama's life
miserable. Hell, it's their duty!
The Army obviously has at its fingertips a great dossier
with which Bergdahl could be exonerated or convicted of charges.
Anonymous government sources can be seen crawling - like riotous
weevils - all over the Bergdahl coverage, dispensing sotto voce
details about his disappearance, his imprisonment, and his
release. It's a trial outside of court, with editors acting like
judges to decide what evidence can be submitted, and readers
playing the jury.
If Bergdahl did desert his unit, he can claim plenty of
company. About 50,000 U.S. servicemen deserted their posts
during World War Two, as did 100,000 British troops. In 1971
alone, 33,094 soldiers deserted the Army as the Vietnam War
raged, and 8,000 servicemen deserted between the start of the
second Iraq War and mid-2005.
Your average U.S. deserter picks a destination that promises
political protection, such as Canada during the Vietnam War, or
offers cultural camouflage, as various European countries did
during World War Two. According to "The Deserters: A Hidden
History of World War II" by Charles Glass, battlefront troopers
have traditionally sympathized with deserters out of
identification with the deserters' fear and confusion. In the
Catch-22 sense of the word, it takes courage to be that kind of
coward.
Desertion in the Pacific theater of World War Two was
practically non-existent, Glass writes, compared to European
battlefields - mainly because there were so few hospitable
venues for a soldier who broke rank. Leave your post on Iwo
Jima, and you'd likely walk straight into a bullet or into a
nasty confinement, as Bergdahl appears to have done in
Afghanistan. Bergdahl must have known desertion would be a quick
trip to hell.
The military doesn't put much effort into tracking deserters
down these days. If detained by civilian authorities and
identified as military fugitives, a deserter may suffer a slap
on the wrist. But the sympathy and understanding we extend to
deserters traditionally dissolves when the deserter stands
accused of betraying his fellow soldiers or his country, as
Bergdahl is.
You could argue that a fair court-martial, one that reviews
all the facts in the Bergdahl case, would further traumatize an
already wounded soul to no good end. But by sweeping Bergdahl's
desertion case under the rug and forgiving his conduct with a
he's-already-done-his-time shrug, the Army has denied him the
chance to clear - or at least clarify - his name.
Bergdahl deserves his day in court to silence the
accusations that will otherwise dog him for the rest of his
life. If he's guilty, let him pay his debt and go on with his
life.
