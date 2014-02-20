By Jack Shafer
Feb 20 Set aside for a moment everything you've
read about the $45 billion bid Comcast made for Time Warner
Cable last week. Blank from your mind Paul Krugman's prediction
that the deal will result in a Comcast monopoly. Pretend you
didn't read the New York Times piece about the acquisition
presaging further consolidation in the cable market, with
Charter Communications picking off Cox Communications. Thump
yourself with a neuralyzer, if you can, and remove from your
memory the protest against the transaction by Michael Copps,
former Federal Communications Commission commissioner.
Finally, purge from your bile ducts the seething hatred you hold
for Comcast and Time Warner Cable, those hurtful memories of
rising bills, rotten service, and phone-tree purgatory and allow
me to persuade you that we're having the wrong telecom argument
when we quarrel about mergers and acquisitions. Instead of
blocking mergers or beating concessions out of the telecom
giants, let's give them the treatment they really fear: Policies
that encourage the entry of competitors, which are the bane of
every monopolist.
If you hate your cable television company - to simplify a
half-century of history - blame it on the government. In the
founding days of the industry, local municipalities mistakenly
insisted that cable TV was a "natural monopoly" that must be
regulated like telephone service. In nearly every case, the
selection of a cable operator was a political one, with the most
flattering supplicant winning the right from city councils to
string wire on utility poles and cross right-of-ways to sell
cable service. The municipalities collected franchise fees from
the cable companies, shook them down for sweeteners like
municipal channels and public access studios, regulated their
rates, and required the operators to wire all if not most of
their jurisdiction.
Of course, cable TV wasn't a natural monopoly but a
government-made one. By the time Congress and the courts reduced
the power of the municipalities to regulate cable in the 1980s
and the 1990s, the die was cast. Sure, new cable operators could
apply to compete, but they still had to run the regulatory maze
and face well-entrenched government-made monopolists. In many
cases, the new entrants have been companies that already provide
the area with telephone service and know how to play the
regulatory game, such as Verizon (Fios) and AT and T (U-Verse).
By legislating local cable monopolies, the municipalities
inadvertently helped create national oligopolies. Comcast, Time
Warner Cable, Cablevision and the other large cable firms grew
to market dominance by purchasing existing franchises, market by
market. Such a quick roll-up would not have been possible if
regulators had pursued policies easing the way for new entrants.
The unfettered growth created huge valuations. Indeed cable
companies currently sell for $4,000 to $5,000 per subscriber
(the Time Warner Cable deal is just under that). That's right
Comcast customer, your cable TV and Internet subscription is
worth at least $4,000 to them! But just as New York City
taxi-cab medallions could not sell for $1 million if new cabs
could freely enter the market, cable TV companies would not sell
for such premiums if they were competing in a freer market. New
entrants would progressively batter their power to price. In the
cable industry, the regulatory scheme has been captured by the
regulated, which is an old story.
The picture isn't as disparaging as I paint. Since some of the
barriers to entry have been removed, the telephone companies
have captured about 10 percent of the pay-TV market, according
to the Wall Street Journal. (Oh, you hate Verizon's Fios? It's
been pretty good to me since I switched from Comcast: Faster
Internet, more channels, better picture, lower price, and better
customer service. But go ahead and hate Fios if you want to.)
Satellite broadcasting - a lightly regulated enterprise -
commands about 35 percent of all customers, leaving conventional
cable with about 52 percent, down from about 69 percent in 2007.
All have gained Internet subscribers since 2007, the Journal
reports.
Rather than drag Comcast around by the ear, demanding this
concession and that concession for the right to devour Time
Warner Cable, policymakers would be smarter to remove the
regulatory barriers that benefit Comcast and other legacy cable
providers. In Kansas City, Provo, Utah, and Austin, Texas,
regulators have done just that, trimming red tape to allow
Google to bring super-high-speed Internet and TV service to the
choice neighborhoods it covets at competitive prices. (The
cities were seduced by the promise of Internet speeds that will
be 100 times greater than what the average American consumer
gets when he buys something billed as "high-speed.") Yesterday,
the company announced similar expansion to nine more cities.
The brilliant thing for consumers about Google's entry - dare I
use the I-word and the D-word in one sentence? - is its penchant
for innovation and disruption. Where the traditional cable
companies have traditionally dithered about improving their
services, Google has routinely leapfrogged its competitors,
sometimes destroying previously lucrative businesses like GPS
navigation by turning them into "free" (advertising-supported)
services. One example of Google's forward thinking is that it's
not offering telephone service to customers, thinking they'll
use their mobile phones or attach VOIP hardware to their
connections if they want a land-line replacement. Given a freer
rein than traditional cable companies, Google is more likely to
bring imaginative new products to its customers. My guess is
that Google looks at those $4,000-per-subscriber valuations and
sees a market ripe for their brand of capitalistic pillage.
Obviously, Google can't combat the cable companies in every
market, but the Google approach can. If Google succeeds in its
pilot cities - and I have no doubt it will - others will imitate
its red-tape cutting maneuvers, possibly beating it to the
choice markets it has selected. The products and services Google
introduces will be imitated, creating a spillover effect in
markets it doesn't enter. Existing cable companies will, one
hopes, get their competitive acts together to counteract Google
and its imitators. We all win! (Except the current shareholders
of the legacy cable companies.)
Beyond the Google example, cable and Internet customers could be
better served by the radical allocation of spectrum to wireless
broadband users, as former FCC Chief Economist Thomas W. Hazlett
has written. We should applaud entrepreneurs like Barry Diller
and Chet Kanojia for Aereo, which is billed as a way to get
clear reception of broadcast channels but is really Diller's way
of providing original TV programming to viewers without having
to negotiate with cable companies. (Remember, Diller created the
Fox network for Rupert Murdoch and built out the USA network.)
While we're at it, we should applaud inventors like those
working for Steve Perlman, who year after year find new ways to
milk more radio bandwidth out of the same spectrum. Perlman,
profiled in yesterday's New York Times, promises to bring faster
wireless to mobile devices with his new technology. Conceivably,
Perlman's wireless technology could replace the cable that
provides your TV and Internet service.
So let Comcast spend $4,000 per subscriber to purchase Time
Warner Cable. As long as policymakers encourage new entrants
into the company's markets, Comcast will come to regret it.