By Jack Shafer
Feb 27 The National Enquirer got its
nosey-parker proboscis bloodied this month after its big Philip
Seymour Hoffman "scoop" was promptly revealed to be a hoax.
Only three days after Hoffman died, the tabloid reported
that playwright David Bar Katz - the friend who discovered
Hoffman's dead body - and Hoffman were lovers. It also alleged
that Katz watched Hoffman freebase cocaine the evening before
his death and had repeatedly witnessed his friend's use of
heroin.
The source for the Enquirer's piece? Katz himself, according
to the tabloid. But when Katz immediately stepped forward,
denied any such interview took place, denied being Hoffman's
lover, denied having watched him do cocaine or heroin, and sued
the Enquirer for $50 million, the newspaper retracted the story
and apologized. It has now settled with Katz and will fund a
foundation that will make annual grants of $45,000 to unproduced
playwrights to honor Hoffman. The Enquirer also took out a
full-page ad in yesterday's New York Times to state that it had
been fooled by an imposter who "falsely and convincingly claimed
to be Mr. Katz." The tabloid apologized and has pledged
continued support of the playwright prize.
How did the Enquirer get duped? "Enquiring minds want to
know," as the newspaper's longstanding motto puts it. Alas, the
paper stiff-armed my requests to discuss the Hoffman story, as I
suspected it would. I phoned Enquirer Editor-in-Chief Tony Frost
to chat and his office referred me to the publication's New York
attorney who said the newspaper has no comment.
In the absence of the Enquirer's assistance, maybe we can
piece together what went wrong. Grave-dancers that they are, the
Enquirer loves nothing more than to make a playpen of the bones
of the recently deceased, as long as the recently deceased are
or were famous. No more fertile loam exists for stories about
the secret sexual practices of celebrities than the Enquirer. In
making that charge, I'm not accusing the paper of anti-gay
bigotry for attempting to "out" the dead Hoffman. The paper
would have likely delighted in publishing a story about the
actor bedding four or five women at a time had it confirmed such
a story to its satisfaction. It is the unorthodox use of sexual
equipment that excites the ideal Enquirer reader, not the use of
it per se.
One of the questions I had for the Enquirer was whether it
paid the imposter Katz for his story or not. The paper and some
of its competitors have long paid for information, putting them
at odds with the establishment press that opposes payment. Some
TV news network reporters have found paths around this
mainstream aversion, paying news sources it is reporting on for
photo or videos to tell the story. In 2008, ABC News paid murder
suspect Casey Anthony for such archival material. In 2011, NBC's
Today deposited money in a college fund for a high school
student who was in the news. Filmmaker Errol Morris paid some of
the soldiers who were convicted of abusing prisoners at Abu
Ghraib for his movie Standard Operating Procedure.
As I've written before, my objections to paying sources are
more practical than ethical. (By the way, I've never paid.) If
somebody is going to benefit from the publication of information
you possess, why shouldn't it be you? Nobody would flinch if you
got Random House to pay you six figures for your story in the
form of a book you write.
So why consider it unclean to charge the networks or the
newspapers for your material? The practical argument against
paying for information is that it encourages gold-digging liars
to manufacture sensational and tawdry stories. Also, by
monetizing the news sources, it may prejudice coverage in the
direction of the wealthy, who could pay for the insertion of
"news" into publications by paying the right people, as Richard
Keeble writes in "Ethics for Journalists." The last publication
in America that would advocate more reporters paying their
sources would be the Enquirer, as the entry of new bidders for
information would drive prices high.
The Enquirer advertises its enthusiasm for paying on its
home page with a flashing button promising "Got New News? We'll
Pay Big Bucks. Click Here." Which returns me to the question the
Enquirer declined to answer. (Maybe I should have offered the
paper money!) Was the Katz imposter paid?
I can only guess. After all, are there any circumstances
under which a well-known playwright would have gone to the
Enquirer with the story of a famous and now dead actor who was a
close friend? It doesn't make sense. If a writer wanted to share
that part of his life with readers, wouldn't he pitch it to
Vanity Fair, Esquire, or a similar venue, where he could fend
off charges of exploitation more easily? If the Enquirer did
pay, its reporters, editors, and lawyers must have been very
suspicious of the ersatz Katz. He must have knitted them a
brilliant mile of very convincing yarn, one that I would pay a
couple of bucks to view.
What's the likelihood that the Enquirer didn't pay the fake
Katz? However suspicious the selling of the Hoffman story might
be, giving it away to the Enquirer would be 10 times more
suspicious. Payment has historically been one of the most
productive arrows in the Enquirer quiver. Former Enquirer editor
Iain Calder brags about its scoops on the O.J. Simpson,
Liberace, and John Belushi beats in his autobiography, "The
Untold Story: My 20 Years Running the National Enquirer." Paid
sources also helped it reel in the John Edwards patrimony story.
But maybe the payment of news sources brings with it false
confidence. No matter how experienced the Enquirer may have
become in uncovering liars who seek payment for their stories,
an extraordinary liar is hard to beat.
The Hoffman episode won't cause the Enquirer to miss a beat.
As Alex Beam's 1999 Atlantic feature about its legal battles
attest, the publication has traditionally weathered its previous
journalistic failures by paying out of court settlements, as it
did this week. But it should encourage us to read more
critically, whether the page is tabloid or broadsheet, whether
the source is real or proves to be imaginary. I was reminded of
this a few years ago when an acquaintance told me about the
tabloid exploits of his friend, Mr. Minor Celebrity.
Mr. Minor Celebrity woke one morning to find his reputation
trashed at length by a tabloid journal. His vociferous denials
of the charges were included in the story, so my acquaintance
expressed sympathy about the libels to Mr. Minor Celebrity, who
only shrugged. He explained that the story was airtight and that
he knew its source intimately - he looked at him every morning
in the mirror. Mr. Minor Celebrity needed money, the publication
had money to spend, and the stories were all true, so he
confirmed them and took the cash.
