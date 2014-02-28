(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
Feb 28 The New York Times dinged the New York
Observer yesterday in an absolute fair and responsible fashion,
documenting the weekly's great efforts to pillory Eric T.
Schneiderman, the attorney general of New York, the results of
which the Observer published on Tuesday ("The Politics and Power
of A.G. Schneiderman: Will Righteous Eric bag big prey? Or Will
Reckless Eric come undone?").
Both the Times piece and a BuzzFeed article, published
earlier in the week, build the circumstantial case that the
Observer story was a hatchet job designed to retaliate against
Schneiderman. Why should the Observer want to hurt the attorney
general? Well, he filed a $40 million lawsuit against Donald J.
Trump last year. Trump is the father-in-law of Jared Kushner,
who owns the Observer, and Kushner bosses the paper's editor,
Ken Kurson. Kurson originally assigned the Schneiderman story to
an inexperienced writer and allegedly encouraged him with
comments (Schneiderman is a "bad guy" and a "phony") as well as
plying him with negative articles about Schneiderman. How hard
did Kurson push? The young writer bailed because he believed
Kurson was prodding him into writing a "smear piece," and a new
writer was enlisted.
Obviously, the Trump-Kushner-Kurson axis has motives to
scuttle Schneiderman with a newspaper article. But neither the
Times nor BuzzFeed cite any inaccuracies in the Observer piece.
The Times calls it a "searing, 7,000-word indictment of Mr.
Schneiderman, portraying him as vindictive and politically
opportunistic" and as a "robust defense" of Trump. In an
editorial note, the Observer offers some transparency about its
conflicts of interest, and presents a genesis of the article.
The unstated subtext of the Times and BuzzFeed pieces seems
to be that there is something wrong about commissioning a
hatchet job. But don't editors do that all the time? If an
editor can't commission a hatchet job, or at the very least
encourage a reporter to take a preferred direction, what's the
point of being an editor?
Excessive fairness provides only one path to truth, and one
man's smear is often another man's exuberant truth-telling. The
fact that an inexperienced writer did not grasp Kurson's concept
for the piece, and thought he was being directed to "smear" the
subject doesn't mean Kurson was shopping for a smear. It could
be that the writer, being inexperienced and new to the
Schneiderman topic, and Kurson, being certain of the story he
was chasing, miscommunicated at a basic level that the writer
perceived as an attempt to smear. Whatever the case, the motives
and skullduggery behind a story usually matter less to me than
does the story's substance. In the case of the Observer story,
I'll sit tight until somebody knocks it down as inaccurate, a
piece I've yet to see.
Any effort to marginalize the Observer piece because of
Kushner's "conflicts of interest" should be ignored. On the New
York City battlefield, everybody knows everybody. Everybody
holds a grudge against everybody else. Everybody is conflicted.
But when everybody is conflicted, nobody is, and nobody should
be indemnified from criticism just because it comes from a
conflicted space. In my experience, protests over conflicts of
interest usually ensue when the news subject thinks he can tie
up in a clinch the journalists assigned to write critically
about him. My ringside advice to colleagues: Oil your hair and
your jacket, slip out of the subject's grasp, and then jab, jab,
jab.
Those who oppose hatchet jobs might as well give up on
journalism altogether. There is scarcely a publication, big or
small, prestigious or low-rent, that doesn't assign hatchet jobs
now and again. Many of the classic works were composed with a
sharp, heavy blade swung in wide arcs. There's Mark Twain on
Mary Baker Eddy and Christian Science, for example; H.L. Mencken
on the newly dead William Jennings Bryan; Wolcott Gibbs on Henry
Luce, and Dwight Macdonald on Henry Wallace. Skipping ahead to
the contemporary era, we witness the blowtorch of Renata Adler
on Pauline Kael; the scalpel of Aaron Latham on Sally Quinn, and
the smarty-pants bob-and-weave of Nicholas Lemann on David
Halberstam. Michael Kelly's deft bludgeon shattered Edward
Kennedy; Marjorie Williams' wickedness crippled Barbara Bush;
Mark Leibovich's practiced deadpan killed Chris Matthews, and
Ariel Levy's wit reduced Naomi Wolf to a laughing stock. All of
these pieces are "unfair," and all of them brilliant testimonies
of the truth. Graydon Carter, when serving as Spy magazine
co-editor, once berated one of his writers for turning in a
piece that was "too even-handed ... too lapidary." The rewrite
gained Carter's approval. "This is now a fine piece of
hatchetry," he said.
Not every article should be a hatchet job, for the same
reason every meal shouldn't be a flask of scotch. The hatchet
job is the spice, the frosting, the sauce of journalism and goes
down best when used sparingly. But the need for hatchetry has
never been greater: Sometimes journalists need big guns to bag
their quarry: They must turn prosecutorial and busy themselves
with accuracy instead of "fairness." This is especially true
when covering people who lord immense governmental or corporate
power over the rest of us. When writing about such potentates as
Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, journalists should always
proceed under the presumption that the subject is up to no good.
(Journalists, who wield inordinate power, should be fair game
for the hatcheteers, too. As my list above indicates, they are.)
To review: There is no shame in assigning, reporting, or
publishing a well-done hatchet job. The only shame is in
ordering puff pieces.
Every public figure deserves a hatchet job once in a while.
Is Jared Kushner due for his?
(Jack Shafer)