(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
March 18 When a big story breaks, my news
digestion knows no satiety. Earthquake, assassination, invasion,
bank run, political campaign, celebrity court case, sport
scandal or a drunk stubs his toe on the Lower East Side - I can
handle anything the press swarm sends at me.
So unlike Fox News press reporter Howard Kurtz ("It's too
much with too few facts," he said last week of the saturation
reporting by his former network, CNN, about Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370), I can handle any "over"-coverage the news machine
chooses to throw my way. By handle, I usually mean avoid, but on
a story like MH370, I desire the sort of coverage that could
fill the Indian Ocean, which I did not know until last week had
an average depth of 2.5 miles.
That fact was only one of the scores of news nuggets I've
chewed and swallowed since the airliner was reported missing on
March 8. While I'm aware that the flight's fate, its back story,
and repercussions will have no impact on my life, and that there
aren't enough degrees of Kevin Bacon to connect me to 95 percent
of the missing passengers, I have clawed my way through stories
and even stayed up at night to learn about transponders, the
different kinds of radars, the stolen passport business, the
number of air strips within MH370's flight range that could have
accommodated a landing, general Malaysian political
incompetence, Southeast Asian geography, satellite telemetry,
international relations, black boxes, the workings of the
Malaysian criminal justice system, the Andaman Islands, life
raft locator radios, search technologies, air navigation and
more. One measure of my devotion to this story is that I even
watched an oceanographer talk on Charlie Rose about the missing
aircraft.
None of my newly acquired knowledge will serve me in any
tangible way. It won't improve democracy or raise productivity.
I doubt that it will even make me a better journalist, although
it might make me a better conversationalist. But the story has
wedged its way into my consciousness and will persist until
somebody locates the Boeing 777 and solves the mystery.
Much has been made about how provisional some of the
findings of journalists have been in their coverage of MH370 -
inaccuracies about the origin of the flight data and what time
the flight disappeared, the provenance of the debris spotted by
a satellite and the number of no-shows for the flight. As my
colleague Erik Wemple of the Washington Post explained last
week, fast-moving stories routinely produce conflicting reports;
as was the case with the Boston Marathon bombing, the
Washington Navy Yard shootings and the Newtown slaughter. Dozens
of conflicting reports emerged from the Mumbai terrorist attack
in 2008, the 9/11 attacks, the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal and even
Watergate reporting. I'm not making excuses for anybody, but
those who expect perfect reporting from the scene of breaking
news haven't been paying close attention to what they have been
consuming over the years.
The human fascination with disaster has probably always been
with us, preserved as it is in folk tales, religious parables
and literature. In his new and excellent book, "The Invention of
News: How the World Came to Know About Itself," historian Andrew
Pettegree writes about the craving the original readers of
newspapers in the late 1500s had for earthquakes, floods, other
stupendous weather disasters and strange occurrences. The
appetite for deadly crime stories - even deadly crime stories
taking place far away or years ago - would suffice. In 1586, a
London printer named Thomas Purfoot horrified readers with an
account of a triple-slaying in northwest France by a Frenchman.
The better a story conveyed the dangers of life, the more
readily it was consumed.
Sensationalistic accounts of celestial visits by comets,
meteors, and the Northern lights, stories about monstrous births
and strange animals, and documentary reports about appearances
by the Devil - anything potentially dangerous or out of the
ordinary - were more than fit to print in these early
newspapers. The taste for news of the weird or unusual has never
abated.
Now I won't try to advance a theory out of evolutionary
psychology to explain our hunger for peculiar news other than to
say that it seems unstoppable. Such news makes some of us more
fearful of the world. For others, it brings calm or a sense of
normalcy, like the Londoners who lived through the blitz.
Combine news of the weird with a mystery, such as an
unaccountably missing airliner on the other side of the world,
and you have the makings of an itch that no scratching can
relieve.
I speak as a reader, but also as a journalist, as I observe
my colleagues pursue the MH370 story. Reduced to two dimensions,
journalism is a game of chase, with reporters dashing like
bloodhounds through the undergrowth of evidence until cornering
the story. The longer it takes for reporters to corner the
quarry, the more suspenseful the story becomes - is there any
more suspenseful story than "Alive or Dead"? The greater the
suspense, the greater the reader interest, and the greater the
reader interest the greater journalistic enthusiasm to attack
the tale from the oblique angles - to plumb the history books
for stories of other missing aircraft, address the human
interest elements, advance competing theories about the flight's
fate and puncture the evidence offered by authorities ("A lot of
stock cannot be put in the altitude data" sent from the engines,
one official told the New York Times. "A lot of this doesn't
make sense.")
If, after analyzing the Nexis dump and TiVo hoard, you still
believe the MH370 coverage extravagant and wasteful, I give you
permission to avert your eyes from this story. For those of us
who remain enthralled by it, who have used the story as an entry
point into Malaysian politics or flight safety or satellite
surveillance, you have nothing to apologize for. Readers have
been giving themselves over to grand, mysterious stories that
don't directly affect them for five centuries. The news menu
remains immense and varied. If you don't like the MH370 story,
do us a favor and pick something else.
