By Jack Shafer
Aug 13 I resist making predictions if only to
avoid the inevitable disappointment when they fail to peg future
events. As best as I can tell, every forecast, every prophecy,
every reading of entrails and chicken bones that I've committed
to print (or its digital equivalent) has failed to come true.
But this time I think I've read enough into my tea leaves to
confidently assert my suspicion that in early October, after
Jeff Bezos consummates the deal he made with Donald Graham to
purchase the Washington Post for $250 million, one of his first
acts of ownership will be to name Vijay Ravindran his publisher
of the newspaper.
Ravindran, who holds the title of senior vice president and
chief digital officer at the Washington Post Co., seems like
such a logical fit for the job I feel guilty about killing that
goat and boiling a chicken to confirm my hunch. Ravindran's
company biography makes him sound like a research product bred
specifically to replace the Washington Post's current publisher
and chief executive officer, Katharine Weymouth.
Ravindran previously worked as a software engineer and
technical manager between 1998 and 2005 at Bezos's Amazon, where
he labored to help bring 1-Click ordering, Amazon Prime, and
other advances to the online shopping. From 2005 through the
2008 election, he was chief technology officer at Catalist, a
D.C.-based vendor of voting-list databases for progressive
clients.
Since joining the Post Co. in 2009, Ravindran has sought to
transfer some of Amazon's technological gravitas to its online
operations. WaPo Labs, which Ravindran founded and leads, has
developed several experimental services including Trove, a news
personalization site that I use daily, and others that I've
never touched, including the Post's Social Reader and its Poll
Watch app. As part of his techno-push, the company has also
recruited such talented folks as Rob "CmdrTaco" Malda of
Slashdot fame. Last year, SocialCode, the Post Co. social
advertising agency that Ravindran helps lead, made news when it
"acquihired" 15 engineers from the previous incarnation of
Digg.com.
I hype Ravindran not because any of his software novelties
overwhelm me. They don't. But they reflect a salutary change in
the company, which belatedly came to appreciate the centrality
of technology to the new epoch.
So why am I Ravindran's champion? I met him several times
between 2009 and 2011 while working at the Post Co.'s Slate
division, and what struck me about him was a lack of pretension,
a quality rarely displayed by journalists or software jockeys,
and his apparent sincerity. Personable, knowledgeable about
journalism and business, and brimming with tech insight and
ideas, he seemed like the sort of guy you'd like to work for
(no, that's not my "job wanted" notice). He's sort of like a
39-year-old Don Graham, but capable of speaking code. It's easy
to see why the pair clicked.
As publisher (oh, hell, why not make him the president of
the paper, too?) the former Amazonian could bridge the obvious
cultural divide that separates the paper from Bezos's world.
Able to speak both newspaper and technology, Ravindran could
explain the newspaper to Bezos and Bezos to the newspaper, its
advertisers, and its readers.
I hope the fact that Ravindran has zero experience as a
newspaper publisher will encourage Bezos to appoint him. The
areas of expertise a candidate for newspaper publisher must
master have shifted from circulation, advertising, and printing
to skills much more up Ravindran's alley. Technology, which
spelled the ruination of the American newspaper business model,
may be its only salvation. If we take Bezos at his word that he
believes print newspapers will be dead in a generation, that he
intends to experiment and improvise at the Post, and that he
promises to make things and break things, then he needs a
big-ideas partner with a knack for spotting and guiding talent.
One barrier to Ravindran's ascension to publisher is that
WaPo Labs does not come with the sale of the paper. But that's
no excuse for Bezos to lose his former employee to the
soon-to-be former owners of the Washington Post.
Ravindran's greater liability as Post publisher would be
political. He's repeatedly revealed his preference for the
Democratic Party, as NewsBuster's Brent Baker has noted.
First, there's his work with the above-mentioned Catalist,
which works for progressives. And then there are his many
political donations. During the 2004 presidential campaign,
Ravindran gave to both Wesley Clark ($2,000) and John Kerry
($2,000).
In the 2008 presidential campaign, he donated to Hillary
Clinton ($2,300) and Barack Obama ($4,600). He gave $5,000 to
the Democratic Party's 2006 House and Senate Victory Fund and
$2,300 to the 2008 Andrew Rice for U.S. Senate campaign in 2008
in Oklahoma. He's also been active in the Indian-American
Leadership Initiative PAC, which in his words "is an
organization dedicated to furthering Indian-American Democrats
in politics," giving it $4,801 in 2009, and also giving money to
specific Indian-American candidates.
Ravindran's political generosity bothers me about as much as
the expert hedging the Amazon PAC has done in recent years,
almost balancing political donations to the two major parties.
But I understand that some Post readers will expect
Ravindran to complete bipartisan conversion therapy before being
allowed to run the business side of the paper. Whatever his
transgressions, they don't approach those of former Post
Publisher Phil Graham, Don's father, who successfully hectored
John Kennedy into adding Lyndon Johnson to the Democratic
Party's 1960 presidential ticket. Maybe a mock confirmation
hearing could be staged at the Post auditorium followed by a
brief lashing to cleanse all political taint from Ravindran's
mind.
Jeff Bezos, who has promised both to be physically absent
from the Post while integrally involved in its remaking, needs a
local mini-me to make that happen. Ravindran has the potential
to be a maxi-me. What is the rich guy waiting for?