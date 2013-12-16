(Brenda Shaffer is a visiting researcher at Georgetown's Center
for Eurasian, Russian and East European studies and a professor
at the University of Haifa. The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Brenda Shaffer
Dec 16 When Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was
campaigning, he promised the country's many ethnic minorities to
expand the use of their languages. Rouhani recently signaled his
intent to keep that promise, by appointing Iran's first
presidential aid for ethnic and religious minority affairs,
acknowledging the country's minority challenges.
In the multi-ethnic state that is Iran, the political
meaning of the population's diversity will have serious
consequences as political normalization with the West continues.
Both the United States and the European Union should understand
the significance of Iran's multi-ethnic makeup and prepare
policies that can address it.
Washington and Brussels should view this process as similar
to when Mikhail Gorbachev began opening the Soviet Union to the
West, it quickly became apparent that the Soviet Union was -not
only composed of Russians. Later, it became clear that what the
West had considered to be "Yugoslavians" or "Czechoslovakians"
were, in fact, many different ethnic groups. Few of these
peoples shared a civic-state identity.
In the same way, while Iran is commonly referred to as
Persia, Persians account for roughly half the population. The
remaining half is comprised of ethnic minorities; mainly
Azerbaijanis, Kurds, Turkmen, Arabs and Baluch.
The Azerbaijanis are the largest minority, accounting for a
third of the population. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei is
an ethnic Azerbaijani, as is one of the main opposition leaders,
Mir-Hossein Mousavi.
Ethnic minorities pose a particular security problem for
Iran. They primarily live in the border regions and many share
ties with members of their ethnic communities in neighboring
states, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iraq and Pakistan. Iran's
domestic makeup affects its foreign relations with most of its
neighbors.
Iran's Constitution grants ethnic minorities the right to
use their ethnic languages in media and other publications, as
well as for education. In reality, however, Iran has not allowed
ethnic minorities to run schools or give testimony in courts in
their native languages. Non-Persian media and publications have
been limited.
The multi-ethnic composition of Iran could affect regime
stability. In a potential regime crisis, the ethnic factor could
play a role in toppling the government - as it did in the
collapse of the Shah regime and the ascent to power of the
Islamic Republic in 1979.
Yet, in contrast to the role that ethnic populations played
in bringing about the collapse of the Soviet Union and the
breakup of Yugoslavia, Iran's multi-ethnic demographics may
undermine the reform movement. Many pro-democracy Persian
activists in Iran fear full democratization because it could
lead to the end of Persian dominance.
Iran's ethnic minorities demonstrate varying degrees of
identification with the regime. Most seek expansion of their
cultural rights within Iran. In this, they are seeking to change
the nation's policies, not its borders.
However, some groups, including Kurds and Baluch, are now
waging a violent struggle against Tehran. The Western media does
not often focus on these ethnic struggles. When they do it is
usually framed in religious terms, referring to Sunni minorities
and ignoring the ethnic basis of the conflict.
Regular skirmishes now take place between government forces
and residents of Iran's Kurdish provinces. Hundreds of Iranian
Kurds have been arrested in the last year and many are still in
detention.
Another focus of violent confrontation is between Tehran and
the Baluch-populated regions that border Pakistan and
Afghanistan. Senior Iranian security and other government
personnel have been assassinated in this region; most recently a
public prosecutor.
Responding to these ethnic upheavals, Tehran has long blamed
outsiders. Rouhani has done this as well, attempting to
delegitimize the demands for language and cultural rights by
depicting these ethnic minorities as tools of foreign
governments, primarily Britain, the United States or Israel.
Most foreign governments, however, including the United
States, have not formulated specific policies toward the ethnic
minorities. They rarely even factor them in when assessing
regime stability, and are cautious in their contacts with
representatives of the ethnic minorities who seek outside
support.
In fact, even U.S. government-supported media outlets like
Voice of America and Radio Liberty rarely report on the
discrimination against Iran's ethnic minorities or the violent
confrontations taking place with the central government.
Though actively meddling in Iran's ethnic politics does not
seem prudent, the Washington and European governments should
include Tehran's discrimination toward its ethnic minorities
when reporting on the state of human rights there. U.S.
government analytical units and officials dealing with Iran
should consider the response of ethnic minorities when assessing
regime stability in Iran.
Moreover, Radio Liberty and other U.S. government-supported
media outlets should give a voice to these ethnic minorities.
The rising ethnic activity in Iran will likely lead to
increased demands for policy responses from the United States
and Europe. These governments should be prepared. It is best not
to wait until people are marching in public squares to
understand their aspirations.
(Brenda Shaffer)