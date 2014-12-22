Dec 22 Shaft Sinkers Holdings Plc

* Contract updates

* Notice of termination for Leeuwkop and Impala 16 shaft contracts

* Received notices of termination from members of Implats Group concerning its Leeuwkop and Impala 16 shaft contracts

* Both contracts will be terminated with 60 calendar days' notice taking effect from Dec. 15 2014