UPDATE 8-Growing U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
Sept 8 Shaft Sinkers Holdings Plc :
* An employee was fatally injured at co's Impala 16 project in South Africa on Thursday 4 September
* Has dispatched a team to site to undertake a full and thorough investigation into accident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)