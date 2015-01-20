(Adds details, industry background)
Jan 20 Shake Shack Inc IPO-SHAK.N, a burger
chain that grew out of a hot dog stand in New York's Madison
Square Park, said it expected its initial public offering to be
priced at $14-$16 per share, valuing the company at up to $568
million.
The offering follows a string of successful IPOs by casual
dining chains last year, including Habit Restaurants Inc
, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc and Zoe's Kitchen
Inc.
El Pollo Loco's shares rose as much as 33 percent in their
debut in July, while shares of Zoe's Kitchen jumped more than 70
percent when the company listed in April. Habit Restaurants'
shares more than doubled in their debut in November.
Shake Shack, known for its Shackburgers, flat-top hot dogs
and eponymous milkshakes, has developed a cult following since
it was founded by restaurateur Daniel Meyer in 2001.
Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group LLC, private equity
firm Leonard Green & Partners LP and employee-owned hedge fund
sponsor Select Equity Group LP are Shake Shack's major
shareholders.
New York-based Shake Shack has 63 outlets, including 36 in
the United States. The company's international outlets include
those in Dubai, Istanbul, London and Kuwait.
Shake Shack's offering of 5 million class A shares is
expected to raise up to $80 million, according to a regulatory
filing. (1.usa.gov/1ztnm4S)
The company said its class A shareholders would hold 14.1
percent of the voting power after the IPO.
Shake Shack's net income fell 20 percent to $3.6 million in
the 39 weeks ended Sept. 24. Revenue rose 41 percent to $83.8
million.
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among the lead
underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)